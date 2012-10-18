Oct 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.99 percent on Thursday compared with 7.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.84 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/11/12) 31.50/32.75 06.78/07.05 07.00/07.27 2M(24/12/12) 60.75/62.25 06.64/06.81 06.91/07.08 3M(22/01/13) 86.25/88.00 06.46/06.59 06.79/06.92 6M(22/04/13) 167.00/169.00 06.32/06.40 06.91/06.99 1Y(22/10/13) 300.00/302.00 05.66/05.70 06.63/06.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.9690 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)