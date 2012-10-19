Oct 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.89 percent on Friday compared with 6.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.68 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/11/12) 30.75/32.25 06.74/07.07 06.95/07.28 2M(24/12/12) 60.25/62.00 06.60/06.79 06.87/07.06 3M(23/01/13) 86.75/88.50 06.41/06.54 06.73/06.86 6M(23/04/13) 167.00/169.00 06.23/06.31 06.82/06.89 1Y(23/10/13) 300.50/302.50 05.59/05.63 06.55/06.59 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.7175 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)