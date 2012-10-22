Oct 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.64 percent on Monday compared with 6.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.56 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/11/12) 30.75/32.25 06.53/06.85 06.75/07.07 2M(26/12/12) 58.00/59.50 06.36/06.53 06.63/06.79 3M(25/01/13) 83.50/85.00 06.17/06.28 06.50/06.61 6M(25/04/13) 160.25/162.25 05.99/06.06 06.57/06.64 1Y(25/10/13) 290.25/292.25 05.41/05.44 06.36/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.6735 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)