Oct 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.79 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.61 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/11/12) 31.50/32.75 06.92/07.20 07.14/07.41 2M(31/12/12) 61.25/62.75 06.62/06.78 06.89/07.05 3M(29/01/13) 86.75/88.25 06.42/06.53 06.75/06.86 6M(29/04/13) 164.00/166.00 06.14/06.21 06.72/06.79 1Y(29/10/13) 296.00/298.00 05.52/05.56 06.47/06.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.5895 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)