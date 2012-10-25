Oct 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.84 percent on Thursday compared with 6.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.76 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/11/12) 32.00/33.25 07.03/07.30 07.24/07.52 2M(31/12/12) 61.25/62.75 06.72/06.89 06.99/07.15 3M(30/01/13) 87.50/89.25 06.47/06.60 06.80/06.93 6M(30/04/13) 165.75/167.75 06.20/06.27 06.77/06.84 1Y(30/10/13) 296.50/298.50 05.53/05.57 06.47/06.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.6300 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)