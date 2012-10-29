Oct 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.75 percent on Monday compared with 6.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/11/12) 31.00/32.25 07.01/07.29 07.23/07.51 2M(31/12/12) 60.50/61.75 06.73/06.87 07.00/07.13 3M(31/01/13) 87.25/89.00 06.43/06.56 06.76/06.88 6M(30/04/13) 163.00/165.00 06.11/06.18 06.68/06.75 1Y(31/10/13) 293.25/295.25 05.45/05.49 06.39/06.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.8065 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)