Oct 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.96 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/12/12) 33.00/34.50 06.95/07.27 07.17/07.48 2M(02/01/13) 61.75/63.25 06.71/06.87 06.98/07.14 3M(01/02/13) 87.75/89.25 06.43/06.54 06.75/06.86 6M(02/05/13) 163.25/165.25 06.04/06.12 06.61/06.68 1Y(01/11/13) 291.75/293.75 05.39/05.42 06.32/06.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.1650 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)