Oct 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.82 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.00 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/12/12) 32.75/34.25 07.13/07.45 07.34/07.67 2M(02/01/13) 62.25/63.75 06.88/07.05 07.15/07.32 3M(04/02/13) 91.25/92.75 06.55/06.65 06.87/06.98 6M(02/05/13) 166.00/168.00 06.19/06.26 06.75/06.82 1Y(04/11/13) 299.00/301.00 05.49/05.53 06.43/06.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.1175 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)