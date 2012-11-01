Nov 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.93 percent on Thursday compared with 6.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.06 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/12/12) 31.00/32.50 07.01/07.35 07.23/07.57 2M(07/01/13) 63.75/65.25 06.87/07.03 07.13/07.30 3M(05/02/13) 89.50/91.25 06.60/06.73 06.92/07.05 6M(06/05/13) 168.75/170.75 06.29/06.37 06.86/06.93 1Y(05/11/13) 302.00/304.00 05.62/05.65 06.55/06.59 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.7798 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)