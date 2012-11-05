Nov 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.02 percent on Monday compared with 7.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/12/12) 32.00/33.00 07.20/07.42 07.41/07.64 2M(07/01/13) 62.75/64.25 06.94/07.11 07.21/07.38 3M(07/02/13) 90.75/92.25 06.66/06.77 06.98/07.09 6M(07/05/13) 171.25/173.25 06.39/06.46 06.95/07.02 1Y(07/11/13) 308.50/310.50 05.70/05.74 06.64/06.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.0778 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)