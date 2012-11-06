Nov 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.76 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.02 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.86 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/12/12) 33.25/34.50 06.95/07.21 07.16/07.42
2M(08/01/13) 61.50/63.25 06.74/06.93 07.01/07.20
3M(08/02/13) 88.50/90.50 06.43/06.58 06.75/06.90
6M(08/05/13) 166.00/168.00 06.13/06.21 06.69/06.76
1Y(08/11/13) 300.25/302.25 05.50/05.54 06.43/06.47
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.5955 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
