Nov 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.76 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.86 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/12/12) 33.25/34.50 06.95/07.21 07.16/07.42 2M(08/01/13) 61.50/63.25 06.74/06.93 07.01/07.20 3M(08/02/13) 88.50/90.50 06.43/06.58 06.75/06.90 6M(08/05/13) 166.00/168.00 06.13/06.21 06.69/06.76 1Y(08/11/13) 300.25/302.25 05.50/05.54 06.43/06.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.5955 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.