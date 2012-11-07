Nov 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.85 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.76 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.86 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/12/12) 32.25/33.50 07.00/07.27 07.21/07.48 2M(09/01/13) 61.75/63.25 06.81/06.98 07.08/07.24 3M(11/02/13) 90.75/92.50 06.50/06.62 06.81/06.94 6M(09/05/13) 167.50/169.50 06.23/06.30 06.78/06.85 1Y(12/11/13) 305.50/307.50 05.59/05.62 06.51/06.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2520 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)