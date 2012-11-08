Nov 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.80 percent on Thursday compared with 6.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.90 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/12/12) 33.25/34.50 06.97/07.23 07.18/07.44 2M(15/01/13) 61.25/62.75 06.73/06.90 07.00/07.16 3M(15/02/13) 88.50/90.00 06.45/06.56 06.77/06.88 6M(15/05/13) 166.75/168.75 06.18/06.25 06.73/06.80 1Y(15/11/13) 304.25/306.25 05.59/05.63 06.51/06.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4403 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)