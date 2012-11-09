Nov 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.73 percent on Friday compared with 6.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.50 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/12/12) 32.25/33.50 06.77/07.03 06.98/07.25 2M(15/01/13) 60.25/62.00 06.63/06.83 06.90/07.09 3M(15/02/13) 87.25/89.00 06.37/06.50 06.69/06.82 6M(15/05/13) 164.50/166.50 06.10/06.18 06.65/06.73 1Y(15/11/13) 302.25/304.25 05.56/05.60 06.48/06.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3400 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)