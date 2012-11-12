Nov 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.60 percent on Monday compared with 6.73 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.50 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/12/12) 30.75/32.00 06.59/06.86 06.80/07.07 2M(16/01/13) 59.25/61.00 06.45/06.64 06.72/06.91 3M(19/02/13) 88.50/90.50 06.19/06.33 06.51/06.65 6M(16/05/13) 162.75/164.75 05.97/06.05 06.52/06.60 1Y(18/11/13) 301.75/303.75 05.46/05.50 06.38/06.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9340 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)