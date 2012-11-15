Nov 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.27 percent on Thursday compared with 6.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.60 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/12/12) 28.75/30.00 06.36/06.64 06.58/06.85 2M(22/01/13) 59.00/60.50 06.12/06.28 06.39/06.54 3M(19/02/13) 81.50/83.25 05.88/06.01 06.20/06.33 6M(20/05/13) 154.75/156.75 05.65/05.72 06.19/06.27 1Y(19/11/13) 288.50/290.50 05.25/05.29 06.17/06.20 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9590 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)