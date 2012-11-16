Nov 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.50 percent on Friday compared with 6.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/12/12) 30.00/31.25 06.64/06.91 06.85/07.13 2M(22/01/13) 61.00/62.75 06.43/06.61 06.69/06.87 3M(20/02/13) 85.25/87.00 06.15/06.28 06.47/06.60 6M(20/05/13) 160.50/162.25 05.89/05.95 06.43/06.50 1Y(20/11/13) 297.50/299.50 05.41/05.45 06.33/06.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9915 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)