Mar 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/04/13) 42.00/43.25 08.82/09.08 09.02/09.29 2M(14/05/13) 73.50/75.25 08.09/08.29 08.34/08.53 3M(14/06/13) 106.00/107.75 07.74/07.87 08.03/08.16 6M(16/09/13) 196.25/198.25 07.09/07.16 07.56/07.63 1Y(14/03/14) 351.75/353.75 06.47/06.51 07.26/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3365 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)