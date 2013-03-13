Mar 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.09 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/04/13) xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx 2M(15/05/13) xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx 3M(17/06/13) 108.00/109.50 07.75/07.86 08.04/08.15 6M(16/09/13) 196.00/197.75 07.15/07.21 07.61/07.68 1Y(17/03/14) xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx Spot rate : 1$ = 54.1100 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note : Due to lack of contribution no fixing publish for Tenor 1-2 Mth and 1 Yr Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)