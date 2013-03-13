Mar 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.09 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(15/04/13) xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx
2M(15/05/13) xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx
3M(17/06/13) 108.00/109.50 07.75/07.86 08.04/08.15
6M(16/09/13) 196.00/197.75 07.15/07.21 07.61/07.68
1Y(17/03/14) xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx xx.xx/xx.xx
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.1100 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note : Due to lack of contribution no fixing publish for Tenor 1-2 Mth and 1 Yr
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)