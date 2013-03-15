Mar 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on
Friday compared with 7.60 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.19 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/04/13) 43.00/44.50 08.52/08.82 08.73/09.03
2M(20/05/13) 73.00/74.75 07.93/08.13 08.18/08.37
3M(19/06/13) 104.75/106.50 07.67/07.80 07.96/08.09
6M(19/09/13) 193.50/195.50 07.09/07.16 07.55/07.63
1Y(19/03/14) 350.50/352.50 06.47/06.51 07.26/07.30
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.1605 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)