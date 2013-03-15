Mar 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Friday compared with 7.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.19 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/04/13) 43.00/44.50 08.52/08.82 08.73/09.03 2M(20/05/13) 73.00/74.75 07.93/08.13 08.18/08.37 3M(19/06/13) 104.75/106.50 07.67/07.80 07.96/08.09 6M(19/09/13) 193.50/195.50 07.09/07.16 07.55/07.63 1Y(19/03/14) 350.50/352.50 06.47/06.51 07.26/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.1605 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)