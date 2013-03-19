Mar 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.36 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/04/13) 40.75/42.25 08.57/08.88 08.77/09.09 2M(21/05/13) 72.00/73.75 07.94/08.13 08.19/08.38 3M(21/06/13) 105.00/107.00 07.68/07.82 07.97/08.11 6M(23/09/13) 197.00/199.00 07.12/07.20 07.59/07.67 1Y(21/03/14) 353.75/355.75 06.52/06.56 07.31/07.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2635 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)