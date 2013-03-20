Mar 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.76 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.17 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/04/13) 39.75/41.00 08.61/08.88 08.82/09.09 2M(22/05/13) 72.75/74.25 08.01/08.17 08.25/08.42 3M(24/06/13) 109.00/110.75 07.78/07.91 08.08/08.20 6M(23/09/13) 199.00/201.00 07.22/07.29 07.69/07.76 1Y(24/03/14) 360.75/362.75 06.60/06.63 07.39/07.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3780 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)