Mar 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.88 percent on Thursday compared with 7.76 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/04/13) 40.75/42.25 08.84/09.16 09.05/09.37 2M(28/05/13) 76.75/78.50 08.06/08.25 08.31/08.50 3M(25/06/13) 107.50/109.25 07.86/07.99 08.15/08.28 6M(25/09/13) 200.75/202.75 07.34/07.41 07.81/07.88 1Y(25/03/14) 362.75/364.75 06.68/06.72 07.48/07.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2810 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)