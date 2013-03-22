Mar 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.88 percent on Friday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.29 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/04/13) 41.00/42.50 08.88/09.21 09.09/09.42 2M(28/05/13) 75.75/77.50 08.08/08.26 08.33/08.51 3M(26/06/13) 107.75/109.50 07.87/08.00 08.16/08.29 6M(26/09/13) 201.00/203.00 07.34/07.41 07.81/07.88 1Y(26/03/14) 362.50/364.50 06.67/06.71 07.47/07.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3350 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)