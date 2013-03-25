Mar 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.87 percent on Monday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.22 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/04/13) 42.75/44.00 08.74/09.00 08.95/09.20 2M(31/05/13) 76.50/77.75 08.06/08.20 08.31/08.45 3M(28/06/13) 107.25/109.00 07.87/07.99 08.16/08.29 6M(27/09/13) 198.75/200.75 07.33/07.40 07.80/07.87 1Y(28/03/14) 362.25/364.25 06.70/06.73 07.49/07.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.0990 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)