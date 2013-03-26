Mar 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.32 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/05/13) 34.25/35.50 07.68/07.96 07.89/08.17 2M(03/06/13) 69.25/70.75 07.51/07.67 07.76/07.92 3M(02/07/13) 101.25/103.00 07.48/07.61 07.78/07.91 6M(03/10/13) 195.25/197.25 07.14/07.21 07.60/07.68 1Y(02/04/14) 365.25/367.25 06.73/06.77 07.52/07.56 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2735 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)