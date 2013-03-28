Mar 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.68 percent on Tuesday.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
15.22 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/05/13) 34.00/35.25 07.61/07.89 07.81/08.09
2M(03/06/13) 68.00/69.50 07.48/07.65 07.73/07.90
3M(03/07/13) 101.00/103.00 07.45/07.60 07.74/07.89
6M(03/10/13) 194.50/196.50 07.13/07.21 07.60/07.67
1Y(03/04/14) 364.50/366.50 06.70/06.74 07.49/07.53
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3893 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
