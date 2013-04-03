Apr 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.92 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.36 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/05/13) 36.75/38.00 07.96/08.23 08.16/08.43
2M(05/06/13) 71.25/72.75 07.84/08.00 08.09/08.25
3M(05/07/13) 105.75/107.50 07.80/07.93 08.09/08.22
6M(07/10/13) 203.50/205.50 07.38/07.45 07.85/07.92
1Y(07/04/14) 377.50/379.50 06.90/06.94 07.69/07.73
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3885 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
