Apr 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.92 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.36 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/05/13) 36.75/38.00 07.96/08.23 08.16/08.43 2M(05/06/13) 71.25/72.75 07.84/08.00 08.09/08.25 3M(05/07/13) 105.75/107.50 07.80/07.93 08.09/08.22 6M(07/10/13) 203.50/205.50 07.38/07.45 07.85/07.92 1Y(07/04/14) 377.50/379.50 06.90/06.94 07.69/07.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3885 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)