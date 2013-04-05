Apr 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.92 percent on Friday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.93 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/05/13) 36.00/37.25 07.98/08.26 08.19/08.46 2M(10/06/13) 73.50/75.00 07.88/08.05 08.13/08.29 3M(09/07/13) 106.25/108.25 07.77/07.91 08.05/08.20 6M(09/10/13) 203.00/205.00 07.38/07.45 07.84/07.92 1Y(09/04/14) 379.50/381.50 06.92/06.95 07.70/07.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.8803 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)