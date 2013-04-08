Apr 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.94 percent on Monday compared with 7.92 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/05/13) 35.75/37.00 07.95/08.23 08.15/08.43 2M(10/06/13) 72.00/73.50 07.87/08.04 08.12/08.28 3M(10/07/13) 106.00/108.00 07.77/07.92 08.06/08.21 6M(10/10/13) 203.00/205.00 07.40/07.47 07.86/07.94 1Y(10/04/14) 379.00/381.00 06.93/06.96 07.71/07.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.7215 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)