Apr 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.91 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.96 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/05/13) 36.50/37.75 07.89/08.16 08.09/08.36 2M(12/06/13) 71.25/73.00 07.83/08.02 08.07/08.27 3M(12/07/13) 105.00/107.00 07.73/07.88 08.02/08.17 6M(15/10/13) 204.75/206.75 07.38/07.45 07.84/07.91 1Y(15/04/14) 380.75/382.75 06.93/06.97 07.72/07.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4613 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.