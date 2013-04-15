Apr 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on
Monday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.80 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/05/13) 33.75/35.00 07.52/07.80 07.72/08.00
2M(17/06/13) 68.50/70.00 07.50/07.67 07.75/07.91
3M(17/07/13) 101.25/103.00 07.43/07.56 07.72/07.85
6M(17/10/13) 194.75/196.75 07.11/07.18 07.57/07.64
1Y(17/04/14) 367.00/369.00 06.72/06.76 07.50/07.53
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.6260 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)