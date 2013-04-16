Apr 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.54 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.64 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/05/13) 35.00/36.25 07.35/07.61 07.55/07.81 2M(18/06/13) 67.00/68.50 07.38/07.54 07.63/07.79 3M(18/07/13) 99.25/101.00 07.33/07.46 07.61/07.74 6M(18/10/13) 191.00/193.00 07.01/07.09 07.47/07.54 1Y(21/04/14) 365.50/367.50 06.67/06.71 07.45/07.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3290 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)