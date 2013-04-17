Apr 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.58 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.54 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.68 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/05/13) 33.00/34.00 07.44/07.67 07.65/07.87 2M(24/06/13) 69.50/71.00 07.46/07.63 07.71/07.87 3M(22/07/13) 99.50/101.25 07.40/07.53 07.68/07.81 6M(22/10/13) 190.75/192.75 07.05/07.13 07.51/07.58 1Y(22/04/14) 362.25/364.25 06.72/06.75 07.49/07.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9423 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)