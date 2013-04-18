Apr 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.50 percent on Thursday compared with 7.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.44 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/05/13) 32.50/33.75 07.32/07.60 07.52/07.80 2M(24/06/13) 67.50/69.00 07.35/07.52 07.60/07.76 3M(23/07/13) 98.50/100.25 07.31/07.44 07.60/07.73 6M(23/10/13) 188.75/190.75 06.97/07.04 07.42/07.50 1Y(23/04/14) 356.75/358.75 06.60/06.64 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.0298 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)