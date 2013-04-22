Apr 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.44 percent on
Monday compared with 7.50 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.65 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/05/13) 35.50/37.00 07.25/07.56 07.45/07.76
2M(25/06/13) 65.50/67.25 07.24/07.43 07.48/07.68
3M(25/07/13) 97.25/99.25 07.20/07.35 07.49/07.63
6M(25/10/13) 187.75/189.75 06.91/06.99 07.37/07.44
1Y(25/04/14) 355.75/357.75 06.57/06.60 07.34/07.38
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.1665 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
