Apr 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.44 percent on Monday compared with 7.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.65 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/05/13) 35.50/37.00 07.25/07.56 07.45/07.76 2M(25/06/13) 65.50/67.25 07.24/07.43 07.48/07.68 3M(25/07/13) 97.25/99.25 07.20/07.35 07.49/07.63 6M(25/10/13) 187.75/189.75 06.91/06.99 07.37/07.44 1Y(25/04/14) 355.75/357.75 06.57/06.60 07.34/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.1665 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)