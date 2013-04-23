Apr 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.37 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.44 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.56 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/05/13) 34.75/36.00 07.30/07.56 07.50/07.77
2M(26/06/13) 65.25/66.75 07.19/07.36 07.44/07.60
3M(26/07/13) 97.00/99.00 07.17/07.31 07.45/07.60
6M(28/10/13) 188.50/190.50 06.85/06.92 07.30/07.37
1Y(28/04/14) 355.75/357.75 06.52/06.55 07.28/07.32
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2995 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
