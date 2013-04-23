Apr 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.37 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.56 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/05/13) 34.75/36.00 07.30/07.56 07.50/07.77 2M(26/06/13) 65.25/66.75 07.19/07.36 07.44/07.60 3M(26/07/13) 97.00/99.00 07.17/07.31 07.45/07.60 6M(28/10/13) 188.50/190.50 06.85/06.92 07.30/07.37 1Y(28/04/14) 355.75/357.75 06.52/06.55 07.28/07.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2995 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)