Apr 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.42 percent on Thursday compared with 7.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.67 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/05/13) 32.50/33.75 07.30/07.58 07.50/07.78 2M(28/06/13) 64.25/65.50 07.22/07.36 07.46/07.60 3M(29/07/13) 97.00/99.00 07.18/07.33 07.47/07.61 6M(29/10/13) 187.25/189.25 06.89/06.97 07.35/07.42 1Y(29/04/14) 356.00/358.00 06.57/06.61 07.34/07.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.1715 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.