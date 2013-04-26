Apr 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on Friday compared with 7.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.57 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/05/13) 33.00/34.00 07.16/07.37 07.36/07.58 2M(28/06/13) 62.50/63.75 07.12/07.26 07.37/07.51 3M(31/07/13) 97.50/99.00 07.12/07.23 07.41/07.52 6M(31/10/13) 187.50/189.00 06.85/06.91 07.30/07.36 1Y(30/04/14) 355.25/357.25 06.54/06.58 07.31/07.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2935 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)