Apr 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on
Friday compared with 7.42 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.57 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(31/05/13) 33.00/34.00 07.16/07.37 07.36/07.58
2M(28/06/13) 62.50/63.75 07.12/07.26 07.37/07.51
3M(31/07/13) 97.50/99.00 07.12/07.23 07.41/07.52
6M(31/10/13) 187.50/189.00 06.85/06.91 07.30/07.36
1Y(30/04/14) 355.25/357.25 06.54/06.58 07.31/07.35
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2935 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
