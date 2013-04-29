Apr 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on
Monday compared with 7.36 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.53 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/06/13) 33.50/34.75 07.04/07.30 07.24/07.50
2M(02/07/13) 64.00/65.75 07.06/07.25 07.30/07.49
3M(02/08/13) 96.00/98.00 07.02/07.16 07.30/07.45
6M(05/11/13) 186.75/188.75 06.72/06.79 07.17/07.24
1Y(02/05/14) 349.75/351.75 06.44/06.48 07.21/07.25
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2770 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.

Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
