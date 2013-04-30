Apr 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.16 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.63 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/06/13) 32.25/33.25 07.00/07.22 07.21/07.42
2M(03/07/13) 63.25/64.50 06.98/07.12 07.22/07.36
3M(05/08/13) 96.75/98.75 06.93/07.07 07.21/07.35
6M(05/11/13) 183.50/185.50 06.64/06.71 07.09/07.16
1Y(05/05/14) 347.75/349.75 06.38/06.42 07.14/07.18
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2190 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
