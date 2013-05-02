May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.20 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.82 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/06/13) 32.00/33.25 07.01/07.29 07.21/07.49
2M(08/07/13) 65.00/66.50 07.01/07.17 07.25/07.41
3M(06/08/13) 94.50/96.25 06.98/07.11 07.26/07.39
6M(06/11/13) 181.00/183.00 06.68/06.76 07.13/07.20
1Y(06/05/14) 344.00/346.00 06.40/06.44 07.16/07.20
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.7355 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
