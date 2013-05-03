May 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Friday compared with 7.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.70 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/06/13) 32.25/33.25 07.04/07.26 07.24/07.46 2M(08/07/13) 64.25/65.75 07.01/07.17 07.25/07.42 3M(07/08/13) 95.25/97.00 07.00/07.13 07.29/07.42 6M(07/11/13) 183.00/185.00 06.73/06.80 07.17/07.25 1Y(07/05/14) 347.25/349.25 06.44/06.47 07.19/07.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9510 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)