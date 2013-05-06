May 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.33 percent on Monday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.46 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/06/13) 34.50/35.75 07.07/07.33 07.28/07.53 2M(08/07/13) 63.50/65.25 07.04/07.24 07.29/07.48 3M(08/08/13) 95.75/97.75 07.04/07.19 07.33/07.47 6M(08/11/13) 185.25/187.25 06.81/06.89 07.26/07.33 1Y(08/05/14) 351.75/353.75 06.52/06.56 07.28/07.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9495 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 03-May-2013. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)