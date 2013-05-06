May 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.33 percent on
Monday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.46 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/06/13) 34.50/35.75 07.07/07.33 07.28/07.53
2M(08/07/13) 63.50/65.25 07.04/07.24 07.29/07.48
3M(08/08/13) 95.75/97.75 07.04/07.19 07.33/07.47
6M(08/11/13) 185.25/187.25 06.81/06.89 07.26/07.33
1Y(08/05/14) 351.75/353.75 06.52/06.56 07.28/07.32
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9495 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 03-May-2013.
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
