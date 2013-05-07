May 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.33 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.38 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/06/13) 33.50/34.50 07.04/07.25 07.24/07.45 2M(09/07/13) 63.50/65.25 07.00/07.19 07.24/07.44 3M(12/08/13) 98.75/100.50 06.99/07.11 07.27/07.40 6M(12/11/13) 187.50/189.50 06.74/06.81 07.19/07.26 1Y(09/05/14) 351.25/353.25 06.47/06.51 07.23/07.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2770 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)