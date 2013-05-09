May 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Thursday compared with 7.26 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.40 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/06/13) 31.75/32.75 06.89/07.11 07.10/07.31 2M(15/07/13) 64.00/65.50 06.84/07.00 07.08/07.24 3M(13/08/13) 93.25/95.25 06.82/06.97 07.10/07.25 6M(13/11/13) 180.00/182.00 06.58/06.66 07.03/07.10 1Y(13/05/14) 345.50/347.50 06.37/06.41 07.13/07.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2415 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)