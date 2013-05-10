May 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.90 percent on Friday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.30 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/06/13) 31.25/32.50 06.75/07.02 06.95/07.22 2M(15/07/13) 62.25/63.75 06.72/06.88 06.96/07.12 3M(14/08/13) 92.00/93.75 06.69/06.82 06.98/07.10 6M(15/11/13) 176.50/178.50 06.38/06.46 06.83/06.90 1Y(15/05/14) 338.50/340.50 06.19/06.23 06.94/06.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.5413 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)