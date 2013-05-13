May 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.88 percent on
Monday compared with 6.90 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.42 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/06/13) 33.50/35.00 06.75/07.05 06.95/07.25
2M(15/07/13) 62.00/63.50 06.76/06.92 07.00/07.16
3M(16/08/13) 93.50/95.00 06.68/06.79 06.97/07.07
6M(15/11/13) 176.00/178.00 06.36/06.43 06.80/06.88
1Y(15/05/14) 338.00/340.00 06.15/06.19 06.91/06.95
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9150 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
