May 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.88 percent on Monday compared with 6.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.42 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/06/13) 33.50/35.00 06.75/07.05 06.95/07.25 2M(15/07/13) 62.00/63.50 06.76/06.92 07.00/07.16 3M(16/08/13) 93.50/95.00 06.68/06.79 06.97/07.07 6M(15/11/13) 176.00/178.00 06.36/06.43 06.80/06.88 1Y(15/05/14) 338.00/340.00 06.15/06.19 06.91/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9150 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)