May 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.84 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.88 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.23 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/06/13) 32.50/33.75 06.79/07.05 06.99/07.25
2M(16/07/13) 61.50/63.25 06.74/06.93 06.98/07.17
3M(16/08/13) 91.75/93.50 06.66/06.79 06.95/07.07
6M(18/11/13) 176.25/178.00 06.33/06.39 06.77/06.84
1Y(16/05/14) 335.75/337.75 06.15/06.18 06.89/06.93
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.6275 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
