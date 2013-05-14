May 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.84 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.23 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/06/13) 32.50/33.75 06.79/07.05 06.99/07.25 2M(16/07/13) 61.50/63.25 06.74/06.93 06.98/07.17 3M(16/08/13) 91.75/93.50 06.66/06.79 06.95/07.07 6M(18/11/13) 176.25/178.00 06.33/06.39 06.77/06.84 1Y(16/05/14) 335.75/337.75 06.15/06.18 06.89/06.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.6275 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)