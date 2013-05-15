May 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.81 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.34 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/06/13) 31.50/32.50 06.77/06.98 06.97/07.19 2M(17/07/13) 61.25/62.75 06.69/06.85 06.93/07.09 3M(19/08/13) 93.00/95.00 06.59/06.73 06.87/07.02 6M(18/11/13) 174.75/176.75 06.29/06.37 06.73/06.81 1Y(19/05/14) 335.25/337.25 06.09/06.12 06.83/06.87 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.7835 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)